19-year-old fatally shot in Davenport Wednesday night

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have launched a homicide investigation after police say a 19-year-old Davenport man was fatally shot Wednesday night.

Officers responded at 9:11 p.m. to Genesis Medical Center West for a report of a gunshot victim that had been dropped off at the hospital.

Police identified the man as Zachariah Griffieth. Police have not where they believe the shooting occurred.

No other information was released Thursday.

