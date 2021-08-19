Alternating Currents Festival expands to Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - When it comes to entertainment, the Alternating Currents Festival has it all.

Now, it’s spreading outside of Davenport to other parts of the Quad Cities.

One of the biggest expansions - eight new venues in Downtown Rock Island.

“In addition to the great history of arts and entertainment in Downtown Rock Island, our downtown is very walkable and accessible,” Jack Cullen, Downtown Rock Island director, said.

“So when you have Alternating Currents, different venues in one specific area, it’s easy for people to go from one performance to the next,”

For the first time, attendees will be able to see a band at the Daquiri Factory, hop across the street for an exhibition at the Quad City Arts Center, and finish with some stand-up comedy at the Circa ‘21 Speakeasy.

“Alternating Currents falls under the Quad Cities chamber, which really strives to serve the entire Quad Cities region,” Cullen said. “So it only makes sense that Alternating Currents expands to other parts of the Quad Cities other than Downtown Davenport.” The festival is returning after a year off due to the pandemic, and some restrictions are still in place. While the chamber is following CDC guidelines, they are allowing the venues to set their own mask and vaccination policies.

“Quite honestly people have varying levels of comfort, so the more options we can give people indoor/outdoor, the better,” Cullen said.

Visit alternatingcurrentsqc.com for more information about the festival and its full line-up.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.