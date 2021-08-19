Alternating Currents Festival kicks off today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Music, art, film and comedy, its all kicking of this weekend with the Alternating Currents Festival.

This year the festival will have 20 plus venues and more than 100 performances.

Organizers say it will give people the opportunity to support local restaurants, shops and bars.

Using the Alternating Currents app, they can explore various parts of the Quad Cities.

“You can favorite things and have your own itinerary, and if your not from downtown or familiar with the downtown world of venues are, there is a map function, and it will show you exactly where that is, and give you directions on how to get there,” said Jason Gilliland, Downtown Davenport Partnership.

This weekends festival also include a discussion side.

A few panels will bring up topics like Drag Culture, Latin Culture, Comedy and Cancel Culture, plus the future of local breweries post-covid.

The festival will also be adhering to CDC guidelines by encouraging attendees to wear mask in all public areas.

Organizers also say each individual establishment will enforce their own guidelines for their business.

The Alternating Currents Festival runs through August 19-22nd.

