Alternating Currents this weekend

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Alternating Currents is back on the calendar this year with it’s music, art, comedy, and film festival! On August 19-22, enjoy 20+ venues hosting more than 100 performances, screenings and art events along with dozens of restaurants, shops, bars and more. Kyle Carter, Executive Director of Davenport Downtown Partnership, shares what this event is going to look like this year and what’s new with Alternating Currents.

This year, an app has been created which is downloadable on all platforms that allows the user to create a schedule of what they will be attending during this 4-day festival to keep all of the exciting events in order of what you’d like to attend!

Alternating Currents // August 19-22

