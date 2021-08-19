Deputies: Semi hauling pigs tips over in Wayland

WAYLAND, Iowa (KWQC) - A livestock trailer tipped over in Wayland, Iowa, while it attempted to make a right-hand turn into a driveway Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control after the trailer’s left side dropped off the edge of the road, and continued a short distance before the semi rolled onto its side. The driver was attempting to pull into a private driveway in the 1500 block of Gabriel Avenue.

The Wayland Fire Department helped remove over 700 pigs from the rolled-over trailer.

The driver was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

