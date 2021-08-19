Advertisement

Deputies: Semi hauling pigs tips over in Wayland

(WCAX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYLAND, Iowa (KWQC) - A livestock trailer tipped over in Wayland, Iowa, while it attempted to make a right-hand turn into a driveway Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control after the trailer’s left side dropped off the edge of the road, and continued a short distance before the semi rolled onto its side. The driver was attempting to pull into a private driveway in the 1500 block of Gabriel Avenue.

The Wayland Fire Department helped remove over 700 pigs from the rolled-over trailer.

The driver was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LeClaire Police Department, LeClaire Fire Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
Police, fire respond to crash in Scott County Wednesday
Rock Island County Health Department reports death of man in his 20s from COVID-19
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Rock Island County Board calls for resignation of County Auditor following suspected wire fraud...
Rock Island County Board calls for resignation of County Auditor following suspected wire fraud theft
New John Deere tractors Source: (KTRE Staff)
Deere begins contract negotiations with UAW

Latest News

31 teams with 10 countries represented
International Softball Men's World Tournament
Deere & Company and the United Auto Workers Union have started negotiations on a new labor...
Deere begins contract negotiations with UAW
The Iowa Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 5,697 new COVID-19 cases – an average...
Iowa reports nearly 5,700 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported over seven-days
Several Illinois school districts are on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education for...
Illinois schools on probation for defying Gov. Pritzker’s mask mandate