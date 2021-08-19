Genesis pediatrician concerned over increase in young COVID-19 patients

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Local pediatricians say they’re seeing an increase in young COVID patients, just as it’s time to go back to school. Genesis Health Group pediatrician Dr. Deepna Kukreja says if we don’t make changes now, in-person learning may be taken away again.

“I would say our saving grace here is going to be vaccinations, and we will have to go back to our universal masking requirement because the fear that we have right now is that this is happening just in time with the schools we’re supposed to be open for the fall semester. And we are already seeing this trend without the school opening up, so it is going to get worse as it usually does with any other infectious illnesses,” says Dr. Kukreja.

In the fall, many students also become ill due to the flu season and other respiratory illnesses. Dr. Kukreja says one out of 100 students is needing hospitalization due to COVD-19, which is a drastic jump from last year. “The symptoms are more severe... so, they are needing more oxygen support. They are having chest pain. There’s a worse cough that’s happening now. So, it’s a different trend that we are seeing with this new variant of COVID-19,” she goes on to say.

The only way to get the virus back under control is to continue to push safety as the priority. That includes mask-wearing, frequent handwashing, and getting your vaccine as soon as you can. “People have forgotten that it’s first a public health issue and we need to all make sure we play our part to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the community. And we all have to work on it together to make sure our kids can go back to school,” says Dr. Kukreja.

Regular immunizations are also down for kids. That includes boosters for things like HPV and meningitis. Dr. Kukreja says this is because families haven’t been going to their doctors’ offices regularly during the pandemic. She urges you to make an appointment and get those vaccines before school starts.

We’re also seeing young adults greatly affected by the virus as well. The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting a man in his 20′s has died from COVID-19. They say he passed away at home and is the youngest county resident to die from the virus.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.