Advertisement

Georgia governor bans city mask, shot rules

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Republican governor issued an executive order Thursday banning cities from requiring businesses to enforce local pandemic restrictions.

But what impact, if any, the measure would have on new mask requirements in Atlanta, Savannah and other cities was not clear.

At a news conference, Gov. Brian Kemp said his order will prevent local governments from forcing businesses to be the city’s mask and vaccine police. He said he was concerned about measures in Atlanta and Savannah.

Both cities have mask requirements, but it was not immediately clear that either would be affected by the governor’s order.

The order comes amid an explosion in COVID cases in the state.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— U.S. schools open amid record coronavirus delta wave

— Maine Sen. Angus King tests positive for virus

— Africa WHO official knocks nations that ‘hoard’ vaccines

— 4 of Florida’s 5 largest school districts to require masks

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LeClaire Police Department, LeClaire Fire Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
Police, fire respond to crash in Scott County Wednesday
Rock Island County Health Department reports death of man in his 20s from COVID-19
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
New John Deere tractors Source: (KTRE Staff)
Deere begins contract negotiations with UAW
An ATV crash in Henry County, Iowa left one person dead.
One person dead after ATV crash in Henry County, IA

Latest News

Rep. Sanford Bishop does an interview about the situation in Afghanistan
Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more...
In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million
FAA proposes more than $500,000 in new fines against unruly airline passengers.
Skies aren't too friendly to unruly passengers
Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home...
Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly hitting staff member