Illinois schools on probation for defying Gov. Pritzker’s mask mandate

BIGGSVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - Several Illinois school districts are on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education for not enforcing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask mandate.

Parents, educators, a student, and some lawmakers shared their opposition of the governor’s mandate at Wednesday’s ISBE meeting, with many saying control should be left to local districts.

“Instead of being able to focus on the safe return to in-person schooling that we are all excited for right now, our local school superintendents and their volunteer school boards are going to war over the mask mandate. They have been pitted against their local communities, districts are divided after heated public debates with 5-3 and 4-2 votes nightly,” Kyle Thompson, Regional Superintendent for ROE #11, said to the state board.

Of the over one thousand school districts in the state, 26 are currently on probation for failure to enforce a mask mandate within school buildings.

Failure to comply puts the district at risk for losing state funding and ability to participate in athletics.

West Central School District in Biggsville is included in the probation list. The board previously voted to make masks optional for staff and students in a 5-2 decision.

“Nobody likes to wear a mask, but it is part of the process of keeping people safe and healthy in our schools. Especially where we have young people under 12 who don’t have a vaccine available to them,” Gov. Pritzker said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“ISBE will not compromise students’ health and safety. Masking is a safe, easy, and effective way to ensure all students can attend school in-person this fall, where they can learn and grow to their fullest potential,” an ISBE spokesperson told NBC 5 Chicago .

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.