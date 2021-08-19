Iowa reports nearly 5,700 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported over seven-days

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 5,697 new COVID-19 cases – an average of nearly 814 per day – between Aug. 11 and Wednesday.

That brings the total number of cases to 392,970. The seven-day positivity rate for that same time period is 8%.

The state reported 181 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, putting it at a “high” level of community transition.

The CDC defines levels of community transmission as the total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days that is equal to or greater than 11.

The CDC last month recommended that people in areas of high community transmission wear a mask in public indoor places, regardless of vaccination status.

Health officials also reported 16 new deaths, bringing the total number to 6,226.

Iowa now reports new COVID-19 data on Wednesdays, rather than daily.

As of Wednesday, 396 people were hospitalized. Ninety-nine were in the intensive care unit.

In Scott County, 353 more people tested positive for the virus and one person died over the last seven days, bringing the total number of cases and deaths to 21,299 and 252.

The county remains at a “high” community transmission level with 204 cases per 100,000.

In Des Moines County, 46 more people tested positive and one person died, bringing the total number to 5,169 and 78, respectively. The county remains at a “high” community transmission level with 318 cases per 100,000.

In Lee County, 123 more people tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to 4,444. Fifty-nine people have died since the pandemic began.

The county remains at a “high” community transmission level with 365 cases per 100,000.

Visit the Tracking the Curve page for a breakdown of cases, deaths, and community transmission level for the entire TV6 viewing area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.