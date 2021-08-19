Just For Kids Vaccine Clinic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad City area kids are invited to get a vaccine and have a little fun at the ballpark. Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken announced he will co-host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park on Monday, August 23 and September 13. This will be first vaccine clinic created especially for kids 12 to 18-years-old. The clinic will include some incentives to encourage kids to get vaccinated. The clinic is open to all kids 12 and older and isn’t just for kids living in Scott County. All kids who come to the ballpark must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

According to Croken, the Scott County Health Department will operate the clinic using the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. “As our kids return to the classroom it is critically important that we get as many vaccinated as possible,” Croken said. The highly transmissible Delta variant has created a whole new health crisis for these younger children and widespread vaccination is our best defense to keep these kids safe and in school,” Croken said.

Kids 12 to 18 are invited to arrive at the ballpark at 5 p.m. on August 23. Once they receive their vaccination, they will be invited to ride four of the ballpark’s most popular amusement rides for free until 7 p.m. The attractions include the Genesis Kidz Koaster, the Ferris wheel, the Double Play and the Wind-Up. All kids receiving the first shot on August 23 are invited to return to ballpark on Monday, September 13 at 5 p.m. to receive the second vaccination. Those who complete the two-shot series on September 13 will be given two FREE general admission ticket vouchers to return to the ballpark later that same week with a parent to enjoy a River Bandits game with South Bend Cubs. In addition to his role as county supervisor, Croken is also a member of the baseball team’s ownership group.

