NEEW happenings with NEST Cafe

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

NEST Cafe (Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together) is joining non-profit cafes nationwide to build community through National Everybody Eats Week (NEEW), August 22nd - 28th, 2021. At the Rock Island City Council meeting on August 9th, Mayor Mike Thoms proclaimed the last week of August 2021 is National Everybody Eats week, having Rock Island join cities around the country to address food insecurity. Laura Mahn, Founder and Executive Director of NEST Cafe, shares what the Cafe has to offer in lieu of this national week starting this Sunday, August 22nd. She also brings along a dish you can expect to have during this event!

During National Everybody Eats Week, NEST Cafe will have their 13th pop-up, curbside pick-up, pay-what-you can meal! On Tuesday, August 24th at Two Rivers United Methodist Church at 1820 5th Avenue in Rock Island, you will find the NEST Cafe pop-up from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The mission of NEST Cafe is to nourish bodies and community by providing delicious, sustainably sourced food to all who enter, regardless of their means.

