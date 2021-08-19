Advertisement

Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition holds briefing Thursday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition is holding a briefing at 3:30 p.m. Thursday to address the increase of cases and hospitalizations locally.

The group also will discuss recommendations for third vaccine doses and masking.

Expected to speak are Louis Katz, medical director of the Scott County Health Department, Kurt Andersen, senior vice president of Physican Operations and CMO, Nathan Durick, and president of UnityPoint Physicians.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LeClaire Police Department, LeClaire Fire Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
Police, fire respond to crash in Scott County Wednesday
Rock Island County Health Department reports death of man in his 20s from COVID-19
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
New John Deere tractors Source: (KTRE Staff)
Deere begins contract negotiations with UAW
An ATV crash in Henry County, Iowa left one person dead.
One person dead after ATV crash in Henry County, IA

Latest News

New research finds metabolism doesn't slow down in middle age.
New study on metabolism finds it doesn’t slow down during middle age
CASI’s St. Patrick’s Day 5K Race has been canceled for the second time this year.
CASI’s St. Patrick’s Day ﻿5K Race canceled for second time
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said the vaccine is still highly effective in preventing...
Murthy: Drop in vaccine protection 'against mild to moderate disease'
The Iowa Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 5,697 new COVID-19 cases – an average...
Iowa reports nearly 5,700 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported over seven-days