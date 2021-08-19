Rock Island County Health Department starting third doses for immunocompromised patients

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting the week of Aug. 23, the Rock Island County Health Department will offer third vaccine doses to severely immunocompromised people, as recommended by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Moderna vaccine is given each Tuesday, and Pfizer is offered on Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. both days at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.

The health department said severely immunocompromised patients must bring their vaccination card with them to receive their third dose. Qualifying patients also can receive their third dose from any provider, not just the health department.

Visit vaccines.gov to find a shot.

At this time, only people who meet the following criteria will be offered the third dose:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

The health department said patients should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

The CDC announced this week that third vaccine doses for the general population should begin in September. General population patients should receive their third dose eight months after the second dose, the health department said.

The third shots only apply to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, not the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Medical studies are ongoing to find out whether a booster shot will increase protection with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the health department.

“Our top priority remains staying ahead of the virus and protecting our residents from COVID-19 with safe, effective, and long-lasting vaccines,” the health department said in a media release. “This virus is constantly changing, and we are following the science. Vaccines remain the most powerful tool we have against COVID-19. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you should get vaccinated right away. Almost all the cases of severe disease, hospitalization, and death continue to occur among those not yet vaccinated.”

