Sisters Hip Hats will be at Riverssance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Two sisters are creating these one-of-a-kind hand knitted 100% wool felted hats. Each hat is carefully designed with different embellishments such as vintage jewelry, buttons, fabulous feathers - whatever they can find! Ginger Hurbst explains that each hat begins with choosing a color, knitting and then ‘felting’ (shrinking the wool into tight warm fabric). The drying process can take up to two days, and during that time the hats form their shape.

Jane and Ginger have been knitting these beautiful hats for over a year now. The sisters live 4 hours away from each other, with Ginger hand selecting the colors, knits and felts of the hats, then shipping them off to Jane, where Jane works her magic on fine tuning the design.

Riverssance is September 18 & 19 at Lindsay Park in the East Village of Davenport featuring local artists, a children’s art activity tent, wine tasting, gourmet food and live regional music. This Riverssance festival is from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday.

