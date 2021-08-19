Advertisement

Sunny & warm today

Rain chances heading into the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - Patchy fog will once again be likely this morning, but it won’t last too long.  Once the sun comes up around 6:15AM fog will quickly thin out and sunshine will return.  Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.  With humidity factored in, it will likely feel like the low 90s.  A cold front will enter the area on Friday afternoon.  Ahead of it a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out, but our main wave of rain will arrive well after midnight on Saturday morning.  There are still some timing differences of how long it will stick around, but most should be out by midday.  Since storms will arrive overnight, our severe threat will be very low.  Sunday will be dry and sunny with highs in the mid 80s.  Next week looks to be warm and humid again with nearly daily chances for showers and storms.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 91º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 71º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a few isolated storms in the afternoon.  High: 87º.

