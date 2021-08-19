Wine Walk in the Village of East Davenport Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A wine-tasting party will held in the historic Village of East Davenport on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. The annual Wine Walk is from 3 - 6 p.m.

For a $25 donation, participants get a commemorative 2021 Wine Walk wine glass, a map, and a wristband to taste wine at over 25 businesses. There will also be live musical with performances from several bands.

It’s the eleventh year for the Wine Walk. Just stop by one of three tents at the International Fire Museum, Lagomarcino’s, or in front of the Village Theater to get a wristband. Local, domestic, and imported wines will be offered as well as samples from the local homebrew community.

More information is available on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/events/4098210870214490?active_tab=about

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.