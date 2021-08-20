Advertisement

Alternating Currents events this weekend

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

A new element of Alternating Currents this year is “Squonk’s hand to hand” - two giant puppet hands, each the size of a house! Kevin Maynard, Executive Director of Quad City Arts, joins Morgan and Jake to share details about this event and what to expect the rest of the weekend!

Full list of Alternating Currents can be found HERE.

Alternating Currents began Thursday and goes through the weekend, ending on Saturday the 22nd.

