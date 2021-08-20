Advertisement

Area officers fundraise for the Special Olympics

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Quad Citians may have wondered why a heavy police presence was seen of several area Dunkin’ restaurants Friday.

Its all for the ‘Coffee for Champions’ fundraiser, in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics.

This year marks the 18th Anniversary of the Dunkin partnership.

In the past, Illinois has raised more than $5.75 million for the Special Olympics.

August 20, 2021 officers piled up at several area Dunkins’ from 5am-12pm to get accept donations.

Each person that made a donation received a coupon for a free donut and coffee.

Those who made a donation more than $10 received a Law Enforcement Torch Run Mug.

Both Illinois and Iowa area officers participated in Friday’s fundraiser.

