CRIME STOPPERS: Enhanced reward offered for information in Silvis fatal shooting

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is now offering enhanced rewards for tips to solve gun-related crimes in the Quad-Cities.

The first such crime is a shooting death in Silvis, police say.

On July 23, Silvis police, East Moline police, Rock Island County deputies and EMS responded to Loma Linda Apartments, 1800 10th Avenue A Court for a report of gunfire.

Officers found 18-year-old Malik Horne with a gunshot wound lying on the ground in front of one of the apartment buildings.

Officers and EMS rendered aid and transported Horne to Genesis East Illini Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing.  Police ask anyone with information to call the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841, Crime stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the P3 Tips Mobile App.

All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to his arrest, you’ll receive an enhanced reward of $2,500.

