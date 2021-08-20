Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on gun, other charges

The Milan Police Department is looking for Lance Carr, 28, who is wanted on charges of felon in...
The Milan Police Department is looking for Lance Carr, 28, who is wanted on charges of felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and child endangerment.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Have you seen him?

The Milan Police Department is looking for Lance Carr, 28, who is wanted on charges of felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and child endangerment.

He also is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department for failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and fleeing/eluding.

Police say he is 6-feet-2-inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous.  If your information leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

