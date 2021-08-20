CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on gun, other charges
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Have you seen him?
The Milan Police Department is looking for Lance Carr, 28, who is wanted on charges of felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and child endangerment.
He also is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department for failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and fleeing/eluding.
Police say he is 6-feet-2-inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you know where he is, police ask you to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.
