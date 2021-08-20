CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man who stole scooter from Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating the theft of a scooter from a local store.

Around 6:30 p.m. July 20, a man came into Walmart, went to the garden center, hopped on a black XHover-1 Edge electronic scooter, and rode it around the store.

Police said he then rode it out of the store without paying for it and headed westbound from the parking lot.

The scooter is valued at $270.

If you know who he is, police ask you to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. And if your information leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

