CRIME STOPPERS: Silvis police looking for man wanted on stolen vehicle, theft charges

(KWQC) - Have you seen him?

The Silvis Police Department is looking for Joseph Long, 29, who is wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle, theft and retail theft.

Police say he is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.