Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Silvis police looking for man wanted on stolen vehicle, theft charges

The Silvis Police Department is looking for Joseph Long, 29, who is waned for possession of a...
The Silvis Police Department is looking for Joseph Long, 29, who is waned for possession of a stollen vehicle, theft and retail theft.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Have you seen him?

The Silvis Police Department is looking for Joseph Long, 29, who is wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle, theft and retail theft.

Police say he is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous.  If your information leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old fatally shot in Davenport Wednesday night
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
New John Deere tractors Source: (KTRE Staff)
Deere begins contract negotiations with UAW
Iowa reports nearly 5,700 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported over seven-days

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Reynolds lashes back at Biden over threat of action on masks
COFFEE FOR CHAMPIONS
Area officers fundraise for the Special Olympics
FILE - In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is seen on a monitor...
Lawsuits allege Iowa governor’s office of violating open records law
CRIME STOPPERS: Enhanced reward offered for information in Silvis fatal shooting