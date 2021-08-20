Dixon Park District approves $2.9 million facility

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Dixon Park District approved a $2.9 million facility Wednesday.

Crews will break ground in September and construction is set to begin in October 2021.

According to the Dixon Park District, the facility will include the Park District’s administrative offices, a community room with outdoor patio space, two full courts for indoor activities, a lobby/viewing area, and a 25-space parking lot.

According to a press release, the two courts for indoor activities will include eight automated basketball hoops, two volleyball nets, and two batting cages. The space can also be used for family nights, movie nights, family fun days with bouncy houses, and the new SPARK camp.

The community room will include a separate space with a sink and storage. It will also include tables, chairs, and tv monitors. There will be an outdoor patio with tables, chairs, a grill, and cornhole games.

According to the press release, including the park district offices will offset the overall costs “by using money typically allocated for office administration.”

In a previous press release, the city partnered with the park district to contribute $700,000 towards the price tag.

