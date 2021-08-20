Galesburg homeowners find bones in attic during renovations, police investigating

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg Police are investigating what appear to be human bones found in an attic during renovations.

The new homeowners purchased the nearly 150 year old home in March and have been renovating the property since then.

“Taking out the chimneys, redoing the walls, new kitchen. new bathroom. We’re going to redo it all. And it needs it,” Tammy Snyder said.

Snyder and her husband were working to remove a chimney on Saturday when she went into the attic.

“I had taken out my hammer and some tools and set them down. I moved a couple things out of my way, was looking looking for the hammer, and that’s when I noticed the box tucked away right beside the chimney,” Snyder said.

She said the box was deteriorated and had holes in it, but inside she found bones.

“I’ve never seen human bones, I don’t know what kind of bones,” Snyder said.

She then told her husband and passed one of the bones to him.

“He said that’s not good. I believe people are supposed to call the police when they find something like this,” Snyder said.

The couple called Galesburg Police and shortly later officers arrived.

According to a police report, an officer responded at 4:40 p.m. Saturday . The report stated one of the bones had the appearance of a human femur.

Pieces of old newspaper were attached to the hip joint end of the bone, according to the report.

Snyder said she didn’t know what to think and was in shock.

“I still don’t know what to think,” she said, “It’s kind of sad. I get emotional when I think about it being somebody.”

Prior to moving into the home in March, the home had sat vacant for a year, according to the police report.

On Thursday Galesburg Police told TV6 they’re still waiting for testing to be completed.

