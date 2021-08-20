Advertisement

Honeypot fighting games event kicks off Saturday

In this Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 photo, headphones are placed on top of computer screens as it...
In this Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 photo, headphones are placed on top of computer screens as it awaits esport (electronic sport) players who will participate in the qualifying rounds for the first Philippine esport team in metropolitan Manila, Philippines. Esports, a form of competition using video games, will be making its debut as a medal sport at the 30th South East Asian Games in the country which starts November this year.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Honeypot, a new one-day fighting games event by St. Ambrose University Esports and Quad Cities Esports, kicks off Saturday morning at the Current Hotel in downtown Davenport.

The event is in collaboration with the Alternating Currents and the hotel.

Games will include Smash Ultimate singles and doubles, Smash Melee singles and doubles, Tekken 7, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Guilty Gear Strive, Street Fighter V, and Rivals of Aether.

Registration for the event is $20 per player; doubles are $5 per person.

Check out the schedule:

  • 8:30 to 10 a.m.: Set Up
  • 10 to 11 a.m.: Check-in/doors open
  • 11 a.m.: Smash Ultimate Doubles
  • 12 p.m.: Smash Melee Doubles
  • 1 p.m.: Smash Ultimate Singles
  • 1 p.m. DBFZ
  • 2 p.m.: Smash Melee Singles
  • 2 p.m.: Tekken 7
  • 3 p.m.: Street Fighter V
  • 3 p.m.: Rivals of Aether
  • 4 p.m.: Guilty Gear Strive

Masks are required for anyone attending the event.

Visit https://smash.gg/tournament/honeypot-x-alternating-currents-at-the-current/details for more information.

