Honeypot fighting games event kicks off Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Honeypot, a new one-day fighting games event by St. Ambrose University Esports and Quad Cities Esports, kicks off Saturday morning at the Current Hotel in downtown Davenport.

The event is in collaboration with the Alternating Currents and the hotel.

Games will include Smash Ultimate singles and doubles, Smash Melee singles and doubles, Tekken 7, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Guilty Gear Strive, Street Fighter V, and Rivals of Aether.

Registration for the event is $20 per player; doubles are $5 per person.

Check out the schedule:

8:30 to 10 a.m.: Set Up

10 to 11 a.m.: Check-in/doors open

11 a.m.: Smash Ultimate Doubles

12 p.m.: Smash Melee Doubles

1 p.m.: Smash Ultimate Singles

1 p.m. DBFZ

2 p.m.: Smash Melee Singles

2 p.m.: Tekken 7

3 p.m.: Street Fighter V

3 p.m.: Rivals of Aether

4 p.m.: Guilty Gear Strive

Masks are required for anyone attending the event.

Visit https://smash.gg/tournament/honeypot-x-alternating-currents-at-the-current/details for more information.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.