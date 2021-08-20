Illinois reports nearly 25,000 new COVID-19 cases over seven days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 24,682 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 - an average of 3,526 cases a day - and 126 deaths over the last seven days.

There are now 1,482,369 total cases and 23,717 deaths reported since the pandemic began.

The state is now reporting 194 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, putting it at a “high” level of community transition.

The CDC defines levels of community transmission as the total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days that is equal to or greater than 11.

The CDC last month recommended that people in areas of high community transmission wear a mask in public indoor places, regardless of vaccination status.

As of Thursday night, 2,000 people were hospitalized across the state. Of those, 468 were in the intensive care unit and 234 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 5.3%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 6.1%.

Public health officials said the regional seven-day test positivity averages range from 4.2% to 10.4%.

Public health officials also reported that more than 77% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 60% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 13,745,822 vaccines have been administered statewide. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,564 doses. Since Aug. 13, 234,949 doses were reportedly administered,

