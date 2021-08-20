Advertisement

Inquiry finds mistakes in OWI break given to Iowa prosecutor

Police lights.
Police lights.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 20, 2021
(AP) - An Iowa investigation has found that sheriff’s deputies erred when they did not investigate a neighboring county prosecutor for drunk driving after encountering her intoxicated in her car on the side of a highway one night in 2019.

Critics have questioned whether assistant Jackson County Attorney Amanda Lassance received special treatment in the incident, which began when her then-boyfriend called 911 to report she had fought with him on the drive home from a casino and was in a car parked along Highway 61.

An inquiry by the Office of Ombudsman found Clinton County deputies ended their OWI investigation prematurely because of a misunderstanding of the law, driven by inadequate training and supervision.

