Lawsuits allege Iowa governor’s office of violating open records law

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office is illegally delaying the release of public records related to its $26 million, no-bid coronavirus testing contract, a pair of new lawsuits contend.

Reynolds and her office’s public records custodian, attorney Michael Boal, are the latest officials to be accused of violating open records laws by a Utah-based company investigating testing programs in several states.

Paul Huntsman, chairman of the board of the Salt Lake Tribune newspaper, recently launched the effort to seek public records related to Test Utah and similar programs in Nebraska, Iowa and Tennessee. He is funding the requests and vowing to make public the findings, saying he wants to know how well the programs worked and whether public funds were used for private gain.

The lawsuits ask a judge to order the pair to comply with the open records law, enjoin them from future violations for one year, assess damages and award attorneys’ fees.

The lawsuits also ask the court to order Reynolds’ and Boal’s removal from office if they are found to have engaged in a prior open records law violation for which damages are assessed.

The governor’s spokesman had no immediate comment.

