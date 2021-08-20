Mask mandate goes into effect Monday at Rock Island County courthouse, jail

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Starting Monday, masks must be worn in all public areas within the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, courthouse, jail and juvenile justice center due to rising COVID-19 cases in the county.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said in a media release Friday that masks must also be worn in the Rock Island County Office Building.

“The mask mandate is for everyone, regardless of your vaccination status,” he said in the release.

The mandate will remain in effect until further notice.

