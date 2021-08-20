Advertisement

Muscatine Art Center hosts Ice Cream Social

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Support the Friends of the Muscatine Art Center this Sunday at the Muscatine Art Center. This event will feature live music, calliope music, and much more outdoor activities! Events including making a recycled treasure with artist Steve Gerberich in ‘Gerb’s Garage’ which is when studio participants can sculpt their own mini masterpiece from a smorgasbord of parts painstakingly collected during Gerberich’s nationwide travels culled from surplus bins, thrift shops, and dollar stores. Sculptures will be assembled using hot glue “welding.” Children and adults can re-compose these objects into original works, while acquiring a new appreciation for creative reuse.

