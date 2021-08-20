Advertisement

Reynolds lashes back at Biden over threat of action on masks

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) —

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lashed out at President Joe Biden Thursday after he ordered his education secretary to explore possible legal action against states including Iowa that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19.

Cardona sent a letter to Reynolds on Wednesday that informed her that her actions “may infringe upon a school district’s authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators.”

Reynolds says she’ll fight the federal government in court if need be, saying Iowa has led in the effort to keep children in school. Iowa’s virus spread is accelerating with a seven-day moving average of new cases at 813, the highest level since early February.

