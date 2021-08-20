Advertisement

River Bandits 5K this weekend

By Claire Crippen
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Quad Cities River Bandits annual “Race to Home” 5k and Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, August 21st, 2021! This unique race benefiting the Bandit Scholars program provides fun and fitness for the whole family. This race will go over the Centennial and Arsenal bridges, with the finish line being at home plate at Modern Woodmen Park.

To sign up for the race, visit HERE.

Packet Pick Up is on 8/20 and 8/21. Raffles, food, and drink will be available in the party plaza post-race to celebrate!

