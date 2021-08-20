Rock Island County Health Department reports 133 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported 133 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday.

That brings the total number of cases to 15,882. The number of deaths remains at 334, according to the health department.

As of Friday, 33 were hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 31.

“We are seeing younger people become seriously ill from COVID-19,” Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. “Children 11 and younger can’t yet receive protection from the vaccine, but their parents, teachers, and caregivers can. We can help protect our children by having the caring adults and older children in their lives get vaccinated.”

The new cases are:

Two women in their 80s

Four women in their 70s

Three women in their 60s

Three women in their 50s

11 women in their 40s

11 women in their 30s

17 women in their 20s

Five women in their teens

Six girls in their teens

Seven girls younger than 13

One girl infant 1 or younger

One man in his 80s

Five men in their 70s

Two men in their 60s

Four men in their 50s

Two men in their 40s

11 men in their 30s

10 men in their 20s

10 men in their teens

Five boys in their teens

11 boys younger than 13

Two boy infants 1 or younger

