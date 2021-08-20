Rock Island County Health Department reports 133 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported 133 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday.
That brings the total number of cases to 15,882. The number of deaths remains at 334, according to the health department.
As of Friday, 33 were hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 31.
“We are seeing younger people become seriously ill from COVID-19,” Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. “Children 11 and younger can’t yet receive protection from the vaccine, but their parents, teachers, and caregivers can. We can help protect our children by having the caring adults and older children in their lives get vaccinated.”
The new cases are:
- Two women in their 80s
- Four women in their 70s
- Three women in their 60s
- Three women in their 50s
- 11 women in their 40s
- 11 women in their 30s
- 17 women in their 20s
- Five women in their teens
- Six girls in their teens
- Seven girls younger than 13
- One girl infant 1 or younger
- One man in his 80s
- Five men in their 70s
- Two men in their 60s
- Four men in their 50s
- Two men in their 40s
- 11 men in their 30s
- 10 men in their 20s
- 10 men in their teens
- Five boys in their teens
- 11 boys younger than 13
- Two boy infants 1 or younger
