Sunny today/storms early Saturday morning

Quad Cities, IA/IL - One more quiet morning to wrap up the work week before unsettled weather rolls through late tonight and early Saturday morning. Today will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 80s and 90s again. After midnight a cold front will push into the area. This will bring a line of weakening storms into the QCA between 3AM and 8AM. These will be quick movers, thus only a ¼” of rain or less is anticipated. Clouds will clear out by 10AM and Saturday afternoon will be warm, but humidity will slowly decrease through the day. Sunday will be sunny and comfy with highs in the mid 80s. Next week looks warm and humid with highs in the 90s and possibly feeling near 100º.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 90º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms after midnight. Low: 72º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Gradual clearing. High: 88º.

