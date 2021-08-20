Advertisement

Sunny today/storms early Saturday morning

Looking hot again next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - One more quiet morning to wrap up the work week before unsettled weather rolls through late tonight and early Saturday morning.  Today will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 80s and 90s again.  After midnight a cold front will push into the area.  This will bring a line of weakening storms into the QCA between 3AM and 8AM.  These will be quick movers, thus only a ¼” of rain or less is anticipated. Clouds will clear out by 10AM and Saturday afternoon will be warm, but humidity will slowly decrease through the day.  Sunday will be sunny and comfy with highs in the mid 80s.  Next week looks warm and humid with highs in the 90s and possibly feeling near 100º.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 90º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms after midnight. Low: 72º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Gradual clearing.  High: 88º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

19-year-old fatally shot in Davenport Wednesday night
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
New John Deere tractors Source: (KTRE Staff)
Deere begins contract negotiations with UAW
Iowa reports nearly 5,700 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported over seven-days

Latest News

Headlines 819
Sunny & warm today
Headlines 819
Full forecast 08-19-2021
Drying out Friday
Sunny and warm today
Look for a warm, muggy evening ahead, followed by more heat and humidity as we head through the...
Warm & Muggy This Evening