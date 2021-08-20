Timber Lake Playhouse’s upcoming shows

MOUNT CARROL, Ill. (KWQC) -

Through August 29, ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’' is showing at the Timber Lake Playhouse! Cory Shorter, an actor from the show explains what it’s like to just be himself on stage instead of portraying another role. Darren Mangler joins Cory to explain his upcoming solo show, Corn Fed Comedy, happening this weekend - August 22. This is a one-time show for Darren that is preferred for adult audience members and has an open bar at the show!

Tickets for Corn Fed Comedy will be $15 and tickets for Ain’t Misbehavin’ are available HERE.

