TV6 Investigates: What happened to Trudy Appleby?

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - For 25 years, the community has known the name of Trudy Appleby as the girl who disappeared.

The 11-year-old was last seen in the driveway of her East Moline home on August 21, 1996, around 9:30 in the morning.

The Moline Police Department has worked with the FBI, State Police, and multiple agencies around the country to discover what happened to her.

While no one has been charged or arrested, in 2017 police released the name of William “Ed” Smith as a person of interest. He had died years prior.

Three years later in 2020, police issued a press release naming two more persons of interest, David Whipple and Jamison Fisher.

“She’s a real person, not just another statistic,” said family friend Kelly Dunlap.

For the last quarter century Trudy’s story has been told over and over again in the news, over social media, and by word of mouth. Everyone in the community knows her story.

To those that knew her, she was a daughter, a best friend and family. They describe her as vivacious, lively and bold.

“She was loved by all and she is dearly, dearly missed,” said Dennis Appleby, Trudy’s father.

Trudy’s best friend and neighbor Amber Dunlap recalls Trudy as being extremely outgoing. “My mom found her in my yard,” she said, speaking of the day she met Trudy, “she asked her ‘can I help you’ and [Trudy] said ‘do you have any kids I can play with,’ she sent me outside and we became best friends.”

“She was a fast fixture from that day on,” added Kelly, “she was like my kid. She was over here all the time.”

The last time Kelly and Amber saw Trudy was the night she disappeared, on August 220, 1996, and everything seemed fine.

“It was just another typical Trudy visit,” said Kelly, “they had hot dogs, mac and cheese, rollerbladed out front, she was talking to me about school.”

Before her disappearance, Dennis said that Trudy was invited to go swimming on Campbell’s Island with a friend she knew through Dennis’s associations with CB Radio, a communication device that truckers used.

Dennis said no because of an upcoming trip they were taking, and Trudy needed to pack.

Kelly says Trudy decided to hangout with Amber instead. “She said, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow, I’ll talk to you in the morning.”

On August 21, Dennis went to work early in the morning and saw Trudy sleeping before he left. When he came home for lunch, he says she wasn’t there.

“I brought lunch home, had it setting on the table, left a note, and when I got back home everything was exactly the same as it’d been when I left it.”

Dennis said he first thought Trudy was with her mother, camping, but by evening he became concerned.

“It was about 7:00 that night that I called the Moline Police and said ‘we got a problem,” Dennis recalled.

Trudy was seen by a neighbor inside a silver four-door box type car earlier in the morning with a white man in his 20′s, wearing dark brown curly hair and a ball cap. They were headed down the street.

There was no more information about the case until 2017, when police named William “Ed” Smith a person of interest in the investigation, then naming David Whipple and Jamison Fisher persons of interest three years later.

Police say that Whipple gave a statement in the early 2000′s claiming to have seen Trudy in Ed Smith’s car headed towards his home on Campbell’s Island.

“I think Trudy was lured into going swimming, they convinced her that her dad said it was alright, and she was going to go swimming with a friend that day,” said Detective Michael Griffin with the East Moline Police Department. Griffin has been leading the investigation since 2015.

“Our theory is that she was victimized as a result of sexual criminal misconduct at the hands of adult males,” Griffin said.

While Smith died in 2014, Whipple and Fisher remained in the area. TV6 Investigates asked them both about the case.

Jamison Fisher is currently in an Iowa prison on unrelated charges. TV6 wrote him, asking him if he had anything to do with Trudy’s disappearance. Fisher wrote back not answering the question, instead stating that he and Smith hated each other.

When TV6 went to Whipple’s home to confront him, he said he did not want to be on camera, but spoke with TV6 off camera.

TV6 asked him if he had anything to do with Trudy’s disappearance and he said no. He said he saw what he thought to be Trudy and Smith go towards Smith’s home to grab life jackets that day.

Whipple also said he thought that Smith was involved but never asked about it because the two didn’t get along. Whipple stated that he never was around Fisher.

“We know from witness accounts that Ed Smith talked about it with people, talked about what possibly transpired,” said Griffin, stating witnesses have come forward through the years with information about what happened.

“There are people that know what happened that day,” said Griffin, “They know what Jamison Fisher told them, what Ed Smith told them, what David Whipple has told them. They know what has been said since 1996.”

Others who may have information to solve the case have not come forward, said police.

“Those that know, that harbor these secrets, need to come forward,” said Griffin, “it’s been 25 years, what are you afraid of?”

Amber Dunlap and Kelly Carleson have since dedicated a Facebook page to helping police find information that will lead them to Trudy.

“They should have the decency. The decency to finally tell somebody where we can find her, “said Kelly, “so we can bring her home and bury her, because that’s what we need to do.”

In 2018, police found the boat where they believe Trudy was last seen.

“We believe she was taken out on a boat that day,” said Griffin, “we’ve had numerous eyewitness reports that she was on a boat with some of the people that we’ve named.”

DNA swabs have been sent to the FBI for analysis, but it may be a few years before their findings are released.

“There were four to 500 swabs taken off that boat and each one of them has to be individually analyzed for DNA,” said Griffin.

In the meantime Trudy’s family still has hope that someone will speak up.

“25 years ago you had the choice to tell this information,” said Anita Parkinson, Trudy’s aunt, “you still have that choice. Change that choice to tell us.”

Dennis Appleby said he would have never guessed that the investigation would be at this point still, 25 years later.

Trudy’s mother Brenda Gordon passed away in 2014 after being struck by a drunk driver. She never got to find out what happened to her only child.

If you know something and are looking to give information, contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, or call the Crime Stoppers Anonymous Tip Line at 309-762-9500.

Trudy Appleby Timeline:

Aug. 21, 1996

Appleby is reported missing by her father, Dennis, from their home in Moline. Police say she was last seen near her home, getting into the passenger side of an older model gray-colored vehicle with a man.

In the days leading up to her disappearance, she had asked her father to go spend time with a friend who resided on Campbell’s Island.

Appleby’s father did not allow her to go swimming, but phone records show she may have planned to go ahead with her swimming plans.

August 2017

Police name Smith as a person of interest in the case. Police said Smith had access to a vehicle similar to the one that was described as picking up Appleby the day she disappeared. The investigation showed the particular vehicle may have been scrapped within a short time of the disappearance. Smith died in December 2014, according to police.

October 2017

Police excavate the site of an old home on Campbell’s Island and searched the property after getting a tip. Nothing came out of the search.

July 2018

Billboards with Appleby’s picture go up in East Moline at 19th Street and 5th Avenue and Highway 5 near Barstow Road.

January 2019

Moline police seize a boat believed to be connected to Appleby’s disappearance. They along with the FBI were notified of the boat’s existence in December 2018 and received information that the boat may have been used to transport Appleby.

The boat is transported to the FBI Crime Lab in Springfield, Ill. for examination by an FBI Evidence Response Team.

Aug. 19, 2020

Police name Whipple and Fisher as persons of interest in Appleby’s disappearance.

