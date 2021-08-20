Advertisement

United Township looking to answer best season in 20 years with strong defense

By Skubie Mageza
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The United Township Panthers are coming off their best season in 20 years after finishing the spring season 4-2. UT finished second in conference standings and snapped a 47 game WB6 conference losing streak in the process. This year they have to replace all 11 starters on offense and seven starters on defense. However, their defense is what they believe will lead them to success this season.

