Viola man charged with possessing child porn

Richard Hockenberry, 77, of Viola, Illinois charged with possession of child pornography.
Richard Hockenberry, 77, of Viola, Illinois charged with possession of child pornography.(KWQC/Illinois State Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police arrested a 77-year-old man Wednesday on a child pornography charge, troopers said in a media release.

According to ISP, they, along with Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies, executed a warrant and seized evidence from Richard L. Hockenberry’s home in Viola.

Hockenberry faces two counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony, in Mercer County Court. According to troopers, he was released on a $50,000 bond.

ISP says the investigation is still ongoing.

