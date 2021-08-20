Viola man charged with possessing child porn

VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police arrested a 77-year-old man Wednesday on a child pornography charge, troopers said in a media release.

According to ISP, they, along with Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies, executed a warrant and seized evidence from Richard L. Hockenberry’s home in Viola.

Hockenberry faces two counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony, in Mercer County Court. According to troopers, he was released on a $50,000 bond.

ISP says the investigation is still ongoing.

