‘We did our best and we did very well:’ Quad Cities veteran reacts to Taliban taking Afghanistan

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Videos from Afghanistan showing thousands trying to leave the country have shocked the world, including local veterans.

It’s estimated somewhere between 1.9 and 3 million service members were in the war against terror post 9/11. That includes Monmouth-native Andrew Sichling, who says seeing the Taliban take Kabul, where he was stationed, is heartbreaking but not surprising.

“The airport, those streets, those buildings. I’ve seen them, been there, done that. That’s breaking my heart a little bit. That’s the big issue for me,” says Marine Corps veteran Andrew Sichling. He served in Afghanistan in 2009 and 2012.

One of Sichling’s deployments was to Kabul, where we’re seeing the Taliban take control. He says they’re “insurgents. They’re good at this. They’re always going to be good at this. When everyone asked ‘how did this happen’ it’s because they’ve had nothing but time to plan this. And when you announce on national television the date you’re going to be out of it, they know when to take care of business.”

U.S. troops have been in the country for 20 years. Sichling reminds us it wasn’t in vain, “it’s not our fault this happened. We did our best and we did very well.”

All veterans will likely be affected by what’s going on in Afghanistan, but Sichling wants us to remember Vietnam veterans in particular. “Everyone is concerned about the Afghan vets; my question is how do they feel? because of Vietnam veterans, we were taken care of when my generation got home, and they didn’t. And are still having problems,” says Sichling. He wants them to have the focus instead, as the scenes with the helicopter landing on the Afghan embassy closely resemble that of the Vietnam war decades ago.

The Pentagon says it should be able to bring about 9,000 Americans and eligible Afghans out of the country each day. Sichling says he and his fellow veterans are worried their interpreters, with whom they built close relationships, may be stuck in the country. “We know they’re going to be targeted and we owe it to them to get safe passage because that was part of the deal. you do this, you get a visa. Now we’re abandoning them and they did not abandon us.”

The Taliban say they vow to respect women’s rights and invited them to join the government. Sichling however says he’s seen how the group was in their “progressive” years and doesn’t believe women’s rights will remain much longer.

Sichling is going to school at St. Ambrose, studying social work in hopes of helping vetrans.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs says it realizes this is a difficult moment for veterans. There is help out there, you can call the Veterans Crisis Line:

800-273-8255

