West Central School District reverses decision, now requiring masks

BIGGSVILLE, Illinois (KWQC) - The West Central School District in Henderson County has decided to reverse their decision on ignoring Governor J.B. Pritzker mask mandate.

In a statement to TV6, Superintendent Paula Markey says that starting Thursday, August 19th, the district will require masks indoors by all students, staff, and visitors, as well as on all school transportation.

You can read her full statement below:

“We understand this is a divisive topic, and that many have close held opinions with regard to COVID and masks on both sides. Governor Pritzker’s Executive Order requires masks be worn inside by students, staff, and visitors. The Board of Education voted to follow the mandate because of the significant risks to students, staff, and the school of not following the mandate. We will continue to love our students and to place our focus on providing the best education possible to them.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.