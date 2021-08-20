Advertisement

West Central School District reverses decision, now requiring masks

The West Central School District in Henderson County has decided to reverse their decision on...
The West Central School District in Henderson County has decided to reverse their decision on ignoring Governor J.B. Pritzker mask mandate.(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIGGSVILLE, Illinois (KWQC) - The West Central School District in Henderson County has decided to reverse their decision on ignoring Governor J.B. Pritzker mask mandate.

In a statement to TV6, Superintendent Paula Markey says that starting Thursday, August 19th, the district will require masks indoors by all students, staff, and visitors, as well as on all school transportation.

You can read her full statement below:

“We understand this is a divisive topic, and that many have close held opinions with regard to COVID and masks on both sides. Governor Pritzker’s Executive Order requires masks  be worn inside by students, staff, and visitors. The Board of Education voted to follow the mandate because of the significant risks to students, staff, and the school of not following the mandate. We will continue to love our students and to place our focus on providing the best education possible to them.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LeClaire Police Department, LeClaire Fire Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
Police, fire respond to crash in Scott County Wednesday
Rock Island County Health Department reports death of man in his 20s from COVID-19
19-year-old fatally shot in Davenport Wednesday night
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
New John Deere tractors Source: (KTRE Staff)
Deere begins contract negotiations with UAW

Latest News

Sixteen-year-old Riley Jones' painting "Black pride" was the winner of the 2021 Congressional...
Mural unveiled in Rock Island to kick off Alternating Currents Festival
School is about to start in Davenport, and police are reminding the public about the rules of...
Davenport police talk back to school safety
Davenport police have launched a homicide investigation after police say a 19-year-old...
19-year-old fatally shot in Davenport Wednesday night
Tammy and Patrick Snyder say they found a box of bones in the attic of their new home.
Galesburg homeowners find bones in attic during renovations, police investigating