Advertisement

Winnebago Industries plans to move its Iowa headquarters to Minnesota

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Recreational vehicle and boat manufacturer Winnebago Industries is moving its corporate headquarters from Iowa to Minnesota.

The company has been based in Forest City, Iowa, since its founding in 1958. It said Thursday that the official shift to Eden Prairie, Minnesota will be effective Dec. 1. The company’s executive offices have been in Minnesota since 2016. That’s when CEO Michael Happe became president and CEO of Winnebago. He’s the former head of Eden Prairie-based lawnmower maker Toro Co. and did not move to Iowa.

Winnebago Industries employs about 6,500 people with 100 based out of its Eden Prairie office. The company says manufacturing locations will remain the same.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old fatally shot in Davenport Wednesday night
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
TV6 Investigates: What happened to Trudy Appleby?
TV6 Investigates: What happened to Trudy Appleby?
New John Deere tractors Source: (KTRE Staff)
Deere begins contract negotiations with UAW

Latest News

The Silvis Police Department is looking for a man wanted on charges of possession of a stolen...
CRIME STOPPERS: Silvis police looking for man wanted on stolen vehicle, theft charges
The Milan Police Department is looking for a man wanted on charges of felon in possession of a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on gun, other charges
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is now offering enhanced rewards for tips to solve...
CRIME STOPPERS: Enhanced reward offered for information in Silvis fatal shooting
The Moline Police Department is investigating the theft of a scooter from a local store.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man who stole scooter from Moline