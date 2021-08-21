Clearing Skies By Afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- A front moving through the upper Midwest brought showers and storms to parts of Iowa and Illinois, with some storms producing up to 1″ of precipitation and gusty winds. Now that most of the rain has exited the region, look for clearing conditions, followed by warm sunshine this afternoon, with highs in the 80′s. It’ll be clear and mild tonight with lows in the 60′s. Sunshine continues into Sunday, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms developing again by Monday and Tuesday. Off and on rain chances will continue through the midweek, with very warm highs reaching the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Humidity will be on the increase as well.

TODAY: Rain exits to the east, followed by gradual clearing this afternoon. High: 87°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 63°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine and not as humid. High: 86°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

