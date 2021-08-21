Advertisement

Clearing Skies By Afternoon

Sunshine Sunday, Then Rain Chances Return
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- A front moving through the upper Midwest brought showers and storms to parts of Iowa and Illinois, with some storms producing up to 1″ of precipitation and gusty winds. Now that most of the rain has exited the region, look for clearing conditions, followed by warm sunshine this afternoon, with highs in the 80′s. It’ll be clear and mild tonight with lows in the 60′s. Sunshine continues into Sunday, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms developing again by Monday and Tuesday. Off and on rain chances will continue through the midweek, with very warm highs reaching the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Humidity will be on the increase as well.

TODAY: Rain exits to the east, followed by gradual clearing this afternoon. High: 87°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 63°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine and not as humid. High: 86°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

TV6 Investigates: What happened to Trudy Appleby?
TV6 Investigates: What happened to Trudy Appleby?
19-year-old fatally shot in Davenport Wednesday night
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague announces a new mask mandate for the city of Iowa City during an...
Iowa City mayor issues mask mandate, governor’s office calls it ‘against the law’
Richard Hockenberry, 77, of Viola, Illinois charged with possession of child pornography.
Viola man charged with possessing child porn
Tammy and Patrick Snyder say they found a box of bones in the attic of their new home.
Galesburg homeowners find bones in attic during renovations, police investigating

Latest News

Look for gradual clearing, followed by sunshine this afternoon. Highs should reach the 80's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Tracking showers and a few storms this morning. Look for rain coming to an end, followed by...
Storms Ending This Morning
Tracking showers and a few storms this morning. Look for rain coming to an end, followed by...
Your First Alert Forecast
Tomorrow
Storms early Saturday morning