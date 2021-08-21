Multiple departments respond to house fire in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Friday evening in Moline.

A TV6 crew at the scene says that smoke could be seen in the 200 block of 17th Avenue.

Officials tell TV6 crews that about 3-4 people were inside the home at the time. They managed to get out and no one was injured.

Fire departments from Moline and Rock Island, along with Moline Second Alarmers, responded to the fire.

As of 9:45 p.m. a portion of 17th Avenue was blocked off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to officials.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update when more information is available.

