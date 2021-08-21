Advertisement

Multiple departments respond to house fire in Moline

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Friday evening in Moline.
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Friday evening in Moline.(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Friday evening in Moline.

A TV6 crew at the scene says that smoke could be seen in the 200 block of 17th Avenue.

Officials tell TV6 crews that about 3-4 people were inside the home at the time. They managed to get out and no one was injured.

Fire departments from Moline and Rock Island, along with Moline Second Alarmers, responded to the fire.

As of 9:45 p.m. a portion of 17th Avenue was blocked off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to officials.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old fatally shot in Davenport Wednesday night
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
TV6 Investigates: What happened to Trudy Appleby?
TV6 Investigates: What happened to Trudy Appleby?
New John Deere tractors Source: (KTRE Staff)
Deere begins contract negotiations with UAW

Latest News

Winnebago Industries plans to move its Iowa headquarters to Minnesota
The Silvis Police Department is looking for a man wanted on charges of possession of a stolen...
CRIME STOPPERS: Silvis police looking for man wanted on stolen vehicle, theft charges
The Milan Police Department is looking for a man wanted on charges of felon in possession of a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on gun, other charges
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is now offering enhanced rewards for tips to solve...
CRIME STOPPERS: Enhanced reward offered for information in Silvis fatal shooting