Storms Ending This Morning

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- A front moving through the region this morning will continue to bring showers and storms to the area, with some storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds. These storms are expected to weaken as the continue tracking east and exit the area. Look for clearing conditions this morning, followed by warm sunshine this afternoon, with highs in the middle to upper 80′s. Sunshine continues into Sunday, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms developing by Monday and Tuesday. Off and on rain chances will continue through the midweek, with highs reaching the upper 80′s to lower 90′s.

TODAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then gradual clearing this afternoon. High: 88°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 63°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine and not as humid. High: 86°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

