Wilton Founders Day Weekend features Iowa’s history mobile museum through Sunday

WILTON, Iowa (KWQC) -

Wilton Founders Day is returning this weekend after last year’s COVID cancellation and is expected to be better than ever. The Wilton Chamber of Commerce invites the public to enjoy the 35th annual event going on August 19-21 celebrating with the theme “Tailgate Party”.

Attendees will have a chance to enjoy carnival rides, food venders, a beverage area, cornhole and softball tournaments, bingo, stage performances, street dances, and free admission to Iowa’s Historical Society’s mobile museum.

Some of the marquee events on Saturday include an Eager Beaver 5k run/walk at 8 a.m. and the Kid’s 1-Mile Run at 9 a.m. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Street and 4th Street will hold a car show. The ‘Tailgate Party” parade begins at 2 p.m. The evening will conclude with a street dance, featuring music from Monica Austin.

Sunday features is the Wahkonsa Memorial Golf Tournament and the Wilton Fire Department offering steam train rides from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. which is part of the department’s latest fundraiser. Tickets for train rides can be purchased online or in-person at the Wilton Candy Kitchen during business hours.

Another huge highlight of Founders Day weekend is a chance to check out the State Historical Society of Iowa’s “History on the Move” mobile museum. This free museum will be parked on Cedar Street from 1-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Housed in a specially built Winnebago, “Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People & Places” is a 300-square-foot museum mobile exhibit, filled with nearly 60 artifacts and videos that detail Iowa’s history.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.