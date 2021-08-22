Alternating Currents explores Latin cultures

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

A new feature at Alternating Currents this year included interactive forums on cultural issues and unusual topics from The Idea Factory.

The first panel was Exploration of Latin Cultures: a panel discussion on cultural identity and socioeconomic challenges.

Watch here for panelists Yimmy Borda, Greg Aguilar, and Daisy Moran to discuss Latin culture, stereotyping in corporate America, identity, and more.

