Alternating Currents explores Latin cultures

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

A new feature at Alternating Currents this year included interactive forums on cultural issues and unusual topics from The Idea Factory.

The first panel was Exploration of Latin Cultures: a panel discussion on cultural identity and socioeconomic challenges.

Watch here for panelists Yimmy Borda, Greg Aguilar, and Daisy Moran to discuss Latin culture, stereotyping in corporate America, identity, and more.

