Alternating Currents Forum: comedy and cancel culture

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

A new feature at Alternating Currents this year included interactive forums on cultural issues and unusual topics from The Idea Factory.

Has ‘cancel culture’ become a thorn in the side for comedians? This interactive and dynamic panel discussion explored the impact of cancel culture on comedy, and how it’s shaping the stand-up scene in the future.

Watch here for panelists Chris Schlichting, Donny Townsend, Mike Lucas, and Kyle Scanlan

