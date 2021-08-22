Davenport Police find about a dozen shell casings Saturday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to the area of Locust Street & Grand Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a call of shots fired.

About a dozen shell casings were found on Grand Avenue as various officers canvassed the area.

Police have not been able to confirm if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

