Davenport Police find about a dozen shell casings Saturday night

Davenport Police responded to the area of Locust Street & Grand Avenue at approximately 10:30...
Davenport Police responded to the area of Locust Street & Grand Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a call of shots fired.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to the area of Locust Street & Grand Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a call of shots fired.

About a dozen shell casings were found on Grand Avenue as various officers canvassed the area.

Police have not been able to confirm if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

