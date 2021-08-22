Davenport Police find about a dozen shell casings Saturday night
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to the area of Locust Street & Grand Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a call of shots fired.
About a dozen shell casings were found on Grand Avenue as various officers canvassed the area.
Police have not been able to confirm if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
