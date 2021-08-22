Hundreds travel down Mississippi River for 2021 Floatzilla

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - For Kayakers and Canoers of the QCA, it might not be much of a stretch to say Floatzilla is their favorite day of the year.

“I think it’s a lot of people’s only time on the Mississippi River every so that’s why I think it’s really unique and really fun about our event,” River Action Program Manager Noah Truesdell said.

Parts of the river in the QCA were shut down Saturday to make it easier and safer for small watercraft to travel downstream.

Susan McPeters has been at every Floatzilla and enjoys the event for that exact reason.

“It’s a great opportunity to promote kayaking or canoeing but also the wonderful thing we have here with the Mississippi River,” McPeters said.

She also finds the event to be a great celebration of the area’s most famous natural treasure.

“I actually lived in Southern California for 12 years, came back here for what I felt was a better quality of life, and I probably when I was growing up here, didn’t look at the Mississippi River as the jewel that we have,” McPeters said, “The river is a wonderful resource for people.”

“I’m already looking forward to next year,” McPeters said.

Although the number is not yet official, Truesdell said this year’s Floatzilla is the biggest ever.

