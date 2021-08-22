‘It’s very unique‘: Quad Citians excited over live music returning with Alternating Currents

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Alternating Currents is drawing hundreds of people to venues all over the Quad Cities, helping to support local artists.

The festival includes live music, a craft fair, stand-up comedy, and giant purple hands with Squonk. “This is a really cool experience for them to have. It’s very unique and it’s outdoors,” says Juan Valtierra with Youth Hope. He brought a group of about a dozen kids to the performances on Friday, allowing the students a chance to get out again and see different types of music and art during the pandemic.

Face masks are encouraged, and in some venues proof of vaccination is required. Jonathon and Heather Fox were at various live concerts and say they don’t mind the precautions, in fact, it makes them feel safer. “We’re fine doing whatever we need to do, especially if it’s outside. The outside venues are great and we respect the precautions people are going to take.”

The big crowds throughout Alternating Currents and at Crafty Cat have been helping support local artists like Lisa Mahar, owner of Llvandi Designs. She says thankfully, most of her artwork was able to sell during the pandemic since she sells through Facebook Marketplace. But having this support is incredible.

“So many talented artists, it’s amazing! It’s great to see live music again and in the Quad Cities,” say the Foxes.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.